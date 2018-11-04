Kerala Lottery Result Today: Pournanmi RN-364 LIVE

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 3: The Kerala Lottery Result Today Pournami RN-364 results will be declared today. Once declared the results will be available on the official website.

The live results will start at 3 pm and the full result was available at 4 pm. The first prize is Rs 70 lakh and the weekly lottery draw will be conducted by the Kerala Lottery Department at the Gorky Bhavan Auditorium using a lottery machine. The price of the ticket is Rs 430.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette. The winning ticket should be surrendered in 30 days. To check the winning number go to www.keralalotteryresult.net.