Kerala Lottery Result Today: Pournami RN-368 Today Lottery results LIVE now

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 2: The Kerala Lottery today Pournami RN-368 Today Lottery Results has been declared today. The results are available on the official website.

The live results began at 3 pm and the full result were made available at 4 pm. The draw was held at the Gorky Bhavan auditorium using a lottery machine. The price of the Pournami RN-368 ticket is ticket is Rs 30.

The first prize is Rs 70 lakh, while the second prize is Rs 5 lakh. The third prize is Rs 2 lakh while the consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The fourth and fifth prize is at Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively. There is a sixth and seventh prize at Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 respectively. The 8th prize is Rs 100.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction. The results once declared will be available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.