Kerala Lottery Result Today: NW 520352 (KANNUR), first prize Rs 60 lakh

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Smriti Pathak

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 26: The Kerala Lottery Today Nirmal NR-105 Today lottery results has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The live result began at 3 pm and the full results was made available by 4 pm.

The draw was conducted at the Sree Chithra Auditorium using a lottery machine. The prize of the ticket is Rs 30 only.

The first prize winning number is NW 520352 (KANNUR). The second prize winning number is NZ 366061 (KOLLAM).

The first prize is Rs 60 lakh, while the second prize is Rs 5 lakh. The third prize is Rs 1 lakh and there is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth and fifth prizes are Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. The sixth prize is Rs 500 while the 7th prize is Rs 100.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction. The results are available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.