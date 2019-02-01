Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR-106 Today Lottery results LIVE

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 01: The Kerala Lottery Today Nirmal NR-106 Today lottery result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The live result will begin at 3 pm and the full results will be made available by 4 pm.

The draw will be held at the Gorkhy Bhavan Auditorium using a lottery machine.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. Winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction. The results are available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.