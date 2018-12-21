Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR-100 Today lottery results LIVE now, check winning number

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 21: The Kerala Lottery today Nirmal NR-100 Today Lottery Results has been declared today. The results is available on the official website.

The live results began at 3 pm and the full result was made available at 4 pm.

The draw was held at the Sree Chithra Home Auditorium using a lottery machine. The Nirmal NR-100 lottery ticket is priced at Rs 30.

The first prize is Rs 60 lakh, while the second is Rs 5 lakh. The third prize is Rs 1 lakh while there is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

The fourth and fifth prize is at Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively. There is a sixth and seventh prize at Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 respectively. The 8th prize is Rs 100.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction. The results are available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.