Kerala Lottery Result Today: Live Kerala Lottery Today Nirmal NR-101 today results

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 28: The Live Kerala Lottery Today Nirmal NR-101 today lottery results will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The live results will begin at 3 pm and the full results will be made available from 4 pm onwards.

The price of the Nirmal NR-101 ticket is Rs 30. The draw will be held at the Sree Chithra Auditorium using a lottery machine starting at 3 pm.

The first prize is Rs 60 lakh, while the second is Rs 5 lakh. The third price is Rs 1 lakh and there is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth and fifth prizes are Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively. The sixth prize is Rs 1,000, while the 7th and 8th prizes are Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

The results once are available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.