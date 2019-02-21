  • search
    Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN-253 Today Lottery results LIVE

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 21: The Kerala Lottery Today Karunya Plus KN-253 Today lottery result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The live result will begin at 3 pm and the full result will be made available by 4 pm.

    The draw will be held at the Gorkhy Bhavan Auditorium using a lottery machine.

    The first prize is Rs 80 lakh, while the second is Rs 5 lakh. The third prize is Rs 1 lakh and there is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth and fifth prize are Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively. The sixth prize is Rs 1,000 while the 7th is Rs 500. The 8th prize is Rs 100.

    The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction. The results once declared will be available on www.keralalotteryresult.net

    Thursday, February 21, 2019, 6:55 [IST]
