Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN-251 Today Lottery result LIVE now

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 07: The Kerala Lottery Today Karunya Plus KN-251 Today lottery result has been declared today. The are available on the official website.

The live result began at 3 pm and the full results were made available by 4 pm.

The draw was held at the Sree Chithra Home Auditorium using a lottery machine. The prize of the ticket is Rs 40 only.

The first prize is Rs 80 lakh, while the second is Rs 5 lakh. The third prize is Rs 1 lakh and there is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth and fifth prize are Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively. The sixth prize is Rs 1,000 while the 7th is Rs 500. The eight prize is Rs 100.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction. The results are available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.