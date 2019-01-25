Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN-249, win Rs 80 lakh, lucky number PS 813246 (PALAKKAD)

By Smriti Pathak

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 25: The Kerala Lottery Today Karunya Plus KN-249 Today Lottery Results has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The live result began at 3 pm and the full results were made available by 4 pm.

The draw was be held at the Sree Chithra Auditorium using a lottery machine. The prize of the ticket is Rs 40 only.

The first prize is Rs 80 lakh, while the second prize is Rs 5 lakh. The third prize is Rs 1 lakh and there is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth and fifth prizes are Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively. The sixth prize is Rs 1,000 while the 7th prize is Rs 500. The 8th prize is Rs 100.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction. The results are available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.

Winning numbers:

1st prize: PS 813246 (PALAKKAD)

2nd prize: PW 645700 (KOTTAYAM)

3rd prize: PM 832282 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

PO 578113 (THRISSUR)

PP 749496 (KOZHIKKODE)

PS 571721 (PALAKKAD)

PT 474549 (THRISSUR)

PU 325961 (KOLLAM)

PW 269031 (PALAKKAD)

PX 729293 (THRISSUR)

PY 824585 (PALAKKAD)

PZ 179801 (KOLLAM)