Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN-239 Today Lottery Results LIVE, prize Rs 80 lakh

By Simran Kashyap
    Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 15: The Kerala Lottery Today Karunya Plus KN-239 Today Lottery Results will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN-239 Today Lottery Results LIVE, prize Rs 80 lakh

    The live results will begin at 3 pm and the full results will be available at 4 pm.

    The first prize is Rs 80 lakh, while the second prize is Rs 10 lakh. The third prize is Rs 1 lakh, while the consolation prize is Rs 8,000. The fourth prize is Rs 5,000, while the fifth is Rs 2,000. The sixth prize is Rs 1,000, while the 7th and 8th prize is Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

    The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction. The results are available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.

    For yesterday's results check here:

    Akshaya AK-369 Today Lottery Results LIVE
    Story first published: Thursday, November 15, 2018, 7:08 [IST]
