Kerala Lottery result today: Karunya Plus KN-236 result LIVE

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 25: The Kerala Lottery today Karunya Plus KN-236 result will be declared today. Once declared the same would be available on the official website.

The live result will begin at 3 pm and the full result will be available at 4 pm.

The draw will held at the Gorkey Bhavan, Vanross Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette. The winning ticket should be surrendered in 30 days. To check the winning number go to www.keralalotteryresult.net.