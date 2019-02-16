Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya KR-383 Today Lottery results LIVE now

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 16: The Kerala Lottery Today Karunya KR-383 Today lottery result has been declared today. The results are available on the official website.

The live result began at 3 pm and the full result was made available by 4 pm.

The draw was held at the Gorkhy Bhavan Auditorium using a lottery machine.

The first prize is Rs 80 lakh, while the second is Rs 10 lakh. The third prize is Rs 1 lakh and there is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth and fifth prize are Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. The sixth prize is Rs 500 while the 7th is Rs 100.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction. The results are available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.