Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya KR-377 Today Lottery results LIVE

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 29: The Kerala Lottery Today Karunya KR-377 today lottery results will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The Live Kerala Lottery Today Karunya KR-377 Today Lottery Results will begin at 3 pm and the full results will be made available at 4 pm.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40. The draw will be held at the Sree Chithra Auditorium using a lottery machine.

The first prize is Rs 80 lakh, while the second is Rs 10 lakh. The third price is Rs 1 lakh and there is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth and fifth prizes are Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively. The sixth prize is Rs 1,000, while the 7th and 8th prizes are Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction. The results once declared will be available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.