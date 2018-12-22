Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya KR-376 Today Lottery results LIVE

Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 22: The Kerala Lottery today Karunya KR-376 Today Lottery Results will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The live results will begin at 3 pm and the full result will be made available at 4 pm.

The draw will be held at the Sree Chithra Home Auditorium using a lottery machine. The Karunya KR-376 lottery ticket is priced at Rs 40.

The first prize is Rs 80 lakh, while the second is Rs 10 lakh. The third prize is Rs 1 lakh while there is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

The fourth and fifth prize is at Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively. There is a sixth and seventh prize at Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 respectively. The 8th prize is Rs 100.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction. The results once declared will be available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.