Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya KR-373 Today Lottery Results LIVE now

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 1: The Kerala Lottery today Karunya KR-373 Today Lottery Results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The live results began at 3 pm and the full result was made available at 4 pm. The draw was held at the Sree Chithra Auditorium using a lottery machine starting at 3 pm. The price of the Karunya KR-373 ticket is ticket is Rs 40.

The first prize is Rs 80 lakh, while the second prize is Rs 10 lakh. The third prize is Rs 1 lakh while the consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The fourth and fifth prize is at Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively. There is a sixth and seventh prize at Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 respectively. The 8th prize is Rs 100.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction. The results once declared will be available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.