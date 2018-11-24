Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya KR-372 today lottery result live

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 24: The Live Kerala Lottery Today Karunya KR-372 Today lottery results will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The live results will begin at 3 pm and the full results will be available at 4 pm.

The draw will be held at the Sree Chithra Home Auditorium using a lottery machine.

The first prize is Rs 80 lakh, while the second prize is Rs 10 lakh. The third prize is Rs 1 lakh while the consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The fourth and fifth prize is at Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively. There is a sixth and seventh prize at Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,00 respectively. The 8th prize is Rs 100.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction. The results are available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.