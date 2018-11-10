Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya KR-370 Today Lottery result LIVE

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 10: The Kerala Lottery Result Today Karunya KR-370 Today Lottery results will be declared today. Once declared the results would be available on the official website.

The live results will begin at 3 pm and the full result will be available at 4 pm. The first prize is Rs 80 lakh, while the second prize is Rs 10 lakh. The third prize is Rs 1 lakh, whole the consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan near the Bakery Junction Thruvananthapuram.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. Winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction. The results once declared will be available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.