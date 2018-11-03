  • search

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya KR-369 LIVE now

    Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 3: The Kerala Lottery Result Today Karunya KR-369 Today Lottery result has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya KR-369 LIVE, first prize Rs 80 lakh

    The live results will started at 3 pm and the full result was available at 4 pm. The first prize is Rs 80 lakh and the weekly lottery draw will be conducted by the Kerala Lottery Department at Sree Chithra Home Auditorium using a lottery machine. The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

    The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette. The winning ticket should be surrendered in 30 days. To check the winning number go to www.keralalotteryresult.net.

