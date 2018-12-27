Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check results of Karunya Plus KN-245 Today Lottery result LIVE

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 27: The results of the Kerala Lottery Today Karunya Plus KN-245 Today Lottery Results will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The LIVE results for today's draw will begin at 3 pm and the full results will be made available at 4 pm.

The price of the Karunya Plus Lottery KN-245 is Rs 40 only. A lottery machine will be used to conduct the draw at the Sree Chithra Home Auditorium from 3 pm onwards.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

The first prize is Rs 80 lakh, while the second is Rs 10 lakh. The third price is Rs 1 lakh, while the fourth and fifth prizes are Rs 5,000 and RS 2,000 respective. The sixth price is Rs 1,000, while there is also a consolation price of Rs 8,000. The results once declared will be available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.