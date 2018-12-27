  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check results of Karunya Plus KN-245 Today Lottery result LIVE

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 27: The results of the Kerala Lottery Today Karunya Plus KN-245 Today Lottery Results will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The LIVE results for today's draw will begin at 3 pm and the full results will be made available at 4 pm.

    Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check results of Karunya Plus KN-245 Today Lottery result LIVE

    The price of the Karunya Plus Lottery KN-245 is Rs 40 only. A lottery machine will be used to conduct the draw at the Sree Chithra Home Auditorium from 3 pm onwards.

    The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

    The first prize is Rs 80 lakh, while the second is Rs 10 lakh. The third price is Rs 1 lakh, while the fourth and fifth prizes are Rs 5,000 and RS 2,000 respective. The sixth price is Rs 1,000, while there is also a consolation price of Rs 8,000. The results once declared will be available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.

    Read more about:

    kerala lottery kerala lottery results

    Story first published: Thursday, December 27, 2018, 6:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 27, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue