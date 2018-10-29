Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check for Win Win W-484

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 29: The Kerala Lottery Result Today Win Win W-84 will be declared today. Once declared the result will be available on the official website.

The draw will held at the Gorkey Bhavan, Vanrosss, Palayam, Thiruvanthapuram. The live results started at 2 pm.

The Kerala Lottery Result Today official result was made available at 3.55 pm. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette. The winning ticket should be surrendered in 30 days. To check the winning number go to www.keralalotteryresult.net.