    Kerala Lottery Result Today: Akshaya AK-378 Today Lottery result, first prize Rs 60 lakh

    By Smriti Pathak
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 16: The Kerala Lottery Today Akshaya AK-378 Today Lottery Results will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The live result will begin at 3 pm and the full results will be made available by 4 pm.

    The draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan Auditorium using a lottery machine.

    The first prize is Rs 60 lakh, while the second prize is Rs 5 lakh. The third price is Rs 1 lakh and there is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth and fifth prizes are Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively. The sixth prize is Rs 1,000 while the 7th prize is Rs 500. The 8th prize is Rs 100.

    The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction. The results once declared will be available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 8:34 [IST]
