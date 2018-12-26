Kerala Lottery Result Today: Akshaya AK-375 Today Lottery Result,find out lucky number

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 26: The Kerala Lottery today Akshaya AK-375 Today Lottery Results has been declared today. The results are available on the official website.

The Akshaya AK-375 Today Lottery live results began at 3 pm. The full results were made available from 4 pm onwards.

Today's draw was conducted at the Gorky Bhavan Auditorium using a lottery machine. To find out if you are a lucky winner, you can check below. The ticket is priced at Rs 30.

The first prize is Rs 60 lakh, while the second prize is Rs 5 lakh. The third prize is Rs 1 lakh while there is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

The fourth and fifth prize is at Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively. There is a sixth and seventh prize at Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 respectively. The 8th prize is Rs 100.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

The results once declared will be available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.