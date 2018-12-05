Home News India Kerala Lottery Result Today: Akshaya AK-373 Today Lottery Results LIVE, chance to win Rs 60 lakh

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Akshaya AK-373 Today Lottery Results LIVE, chance to win Rs 60 lakh

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 5: The Kerala Lottery today Akshaya AK-373 Today Lottery Results will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The live results will begin at 3 pm and the full results will be made available at 4 pm. The draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan using a lottery machine. The complete results will be available by 4.15 pm.

The price of the Akshaya Lottery AK-372 lottery ticket is Rs 30 only. Yesterday the results of the Sthree Sakthi lottery SS-134 results were declared.

The first prize is Rs 60 lakh, while the second prize is Rs 5 lakh. The third prize is Rs 1 lakh while the consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The fourth and fifth prize is at Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. There is a sixth and seventh prize at Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 respectively. The 8th prize is Rs 100.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction. The results are available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.