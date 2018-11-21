  • search

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Akshaya AK-370 Today lottery results LIVE

By Simran Kashyap
    Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 21: The Live Kerala Lottery Today Akshaya AK-370
    Today lottery results will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    Kerala Lottery Result Today: Akshaya AK-370 Today lottery results LIVE

    The live results will begin at 3 pm and the full results will be available at 4 pm.

    The draw will be held at the Gorkey Bhavan, Vanross, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

    The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction. The results are available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.

    Check Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-132 results:

    Kerala Lottery Result
    Kerala Lottery Result

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 7:23 [IST]
