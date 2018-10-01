  • search

Kerala Lottery Purnami RN 359 result 2018: Winner list, how to claim your prize

By Vikash Aiyappa
    Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 1: The Kerala Lottery Purnami RN 359 result 2018 has been declared. The winner list is also available on the official website.

    The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries says that the lottery winners must surrender the prize-winning ticket within 30 days of the draw with all necessary documents.
    The Kerala Lottery Pournami RN 359 draw for the Kerala Lottery Results 2018 for Pournami RN 359 draw was held on 30 September 2018

    Kerala Lottery Pournami RN 359 draw winner list:

    • 1st Prize: Rs 7,000,000 - RK 143024 (THRISSUR)
    • 2nd Prize: Rs 500,000 - RD 508004 (KOZHIKKODE)
    • 3rd Prize: Rs 200,000 - RB 495281 (PALAKKAD)
    • Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000 - RA 143024; RB 143024; RC 143024; RD 143024; RE 143024; RF 143024; RG 143024; RH 143024; RJ 143024; RL 143024; RM 143024

    The next Pournami Lottery Draw will be held on 7 October, 2018 at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, according to a notification issued by the office of TA Padmakumar, Deputy Director, Directorate of State Lotteries. The notification also advises the winners to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte. The winning ticket must be surrendered within 30 days of the draw to claim the prize money.

    Kerala Pournami RN 359 Bhagyakuri prize money; How to claim

    • Up to Rs 1 lakh: Amount can be claimed from the District Lottery Offices concerned.
    • Above Rs 1 lakh: Ticket needs to be surrendered before the Director of State Lotteries after putting signature, name and address of the winner on the back along with the specified documents.
    • According to the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, the lottery winners must surrender the prize-winning ticket within 30 days of the draw with all necessary documents.
    • About Kerala Lottery: Established in 1967, Kerala State Lotteries is a first-of-its kind lottery programme run by the Kerala government under its lottery department.
    • More details are available on keralalotteries.com.

    Story first published: Monday, October 1, 2018, 7:30 [IST]
