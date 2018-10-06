Kerala Lottery Nava Kerala NK 01 Results 2018 date and time: Important announcement

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 6: The Kerala Lottery Nava Kerala NK 01 Results 2018 will be declared soon. Once declared the list of winners would be uploaded on the official website.

The Kerala government had said that the Nava Kerala lotteries draw has been postponed to October 15. The draw was to be held on October 3, as per an earlier announcement.

According to latest information, the Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the Navakerala Lottery draw results at Gorkhi Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram at 2 pm on October 15.

Due to a huge number of visitors, the Kerala Lotteries Results webpage may not function properly. The department advises the winners to once verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte.

The Nava Kerala Bhagyakuri was introduced with the aim of raising funds for Kerala flood relief activities and redevelopment of the state. A single ticket costs Rs 250, while a book of 10 tickets costs Rs 1,943. The proceeds from the lottery draw will go towards the Chief Ministers Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

Nava Kerala NK 01 PRIZE MONEY: First Prize: Rs 1 lakh | Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000. People who purchased the Rs 250 tickets can visit the official website keralalotteries.com.