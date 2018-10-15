India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Kerala lottery 2018: Nava Kerala NK 1 result 2018 today at this time

By Vikash Aiyappa
    Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 15: The Kerala Lottery Nava Kerala NK 1 result 2018 will be declared today. Once declared the result would be available on the official website.

    The draw will be held at Gorkey Bhavan, Vanross, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

    The draw is being conducted by the Kerala lottery department using a lottery machine.

    The prize winner are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette. The winning ticket should be surrendered in 30 days. The winner will get the prize after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

    The draw would start by 2 pm today. The results for the Nava Kerala NK 1 will be announced by 3 pm. The official result would be available at 3.55 pm.

