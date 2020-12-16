Kerala Local Body election results LIVE: Neck to neck fight between BJP and LDF in Thiruvananthapuram

YouTube
    Kochi, Dec 16: Counting of votes for the Kerala local body election 2020 is underway. The counting of votes of all polling stations in a war is taking place at one table.

    The LDF and UDF are in a neck and neck battle in the corporations. The LDF is ahead in Thiruvananthapuram,Kollam and Kozhikode corporations, while the UDF is leading in Kochi and Thrissur corporations.

    Kerala Local Body election results: UDF leads in municipalities, LDG in corporations

    Stay tuned for LIVE updates:

    10:08 AM, 16 Dec
    "It was a sure seat. I can't say what happened. There was no problem in the party. There was a problem with the voting machine. That may be the reason for BJP's victory. I've not decided to go to court with voting machine issue so far. Will check what happened exactly," N Venugopal says
    9:51 AM, 16 Dec
    The CPM candidate in the booth where CM Pinarayi Vijayan's residence is located in Dharmadam in Kannur district has won.
    9:50 AM, 16 Dec
    LDF takes early lead in 266-gram panchayats, 74 block panchayats, 10 district panchayats, 38 municipalities and three corporations. UDF is trailing behind LDF.
    9:48 AM, 16 Dec
    Congress-led front wins three divisions while Left front wins two in Irinjalakuda municipality, Thrissur.
    9:48 AM, 16 Dec
    In Trivandrum corporation, the LDF is leading in 10 seats, the UDF in one seat and the NDA in two seats.
    9:46 AM, 16 Dec
    CPM-led LDF is maintaining lead in Onchiyam grama panchayat.
    9:46 AM, 16 Dec
    Pathanamthitta district panchayat leads: Left front and Congress-led front both leading in 4 while NDA in 1.
    9:44 AM, 16 Dec
    Initial leads in the first hour of counting show the LDF leading in panchayats and municipalities, with UDF coming in as a close second.
    9:33 AM, 16 Dec
    District panchayats: LDF - 7 UDF - 6
    9:33 AM, 16 Dec
    Municipalities: LDF - 28 UDF - 45 NDA - 5
    9:33 AM, 16 Dec
    Corporations: LDF - 3 UDF - 3
    9:33 AM, 16 Dec
    Block panchayats: LDF - 54 UDF - 23 BJP - 1
    9:32 AM, 16 Dec
    The results so far: Gram panchayats: LDF - 161 UDF - 149 NDA - 15
    9:29 AM, 16 Dec
    Congress led front leading in 46, the Left in 37 and NDA in six divisions in the 11 municipalities and Kochi corporation in Ernakulam.
    9:21 AM, 16 Dec
    The Congress-led front leads in 46, Left front in 37 and NDA in six divisions in 11 municipalities and Kochi corporation in Ernakulam.
    9:21 AM, 16 Dec
    In the Alappuzha municipality the Left front leads in 12, Congress-led front in one and NDA in 2
    9:21 AM, 16 Dec
    Left front leading in seven wards, both Congress-led front and NDA lead in two wards each in Alappuzha municipality.
    9:20 AM, 16 Dec
    Congress-led front leads in 16 panchayats and Left front in 8 in Ernakulam.
    9:20 AM, 16 Dec
    Congress-led front leading in 47 municipalities, Left from on 27 and NDA on 4.
    9:20 AM, 16 Dec
    The BJP holds the lead in the Palakkad municipality, while the LDF is leading in Neyyattinkara, Varkala municipalities.
    9:20 AM, 16 Dec
    The fight in Thiruvananthapuram is close and initial leads show the LDF is leading in 5 wards and the BJP in 3, while the Congress is ahead in 2.
    9:20 AM, 16 Dec
    In the Kochi corporation’s North Island ward, N Venugopal of the Congres lost to the BJP by one vote.
    9:20 AM, 16 Dec
    A total of 941 gram panchayats, 152 block panchayats, 87 municipalities, 14 district panchayats and six corporations are up for grabs.
    9:20 AM, 16 Dec
    The elections are considered to be a semi-final to the assembly elections expected to be held in April and May next year.
    9:13 AM, 16 Dec
    The third and the final phase of the local body polls concluded in Kerala on Monday in the four northernmost districts, with 78.62 per cent turnout being recorded, according to the State Election Commission.
    9:13 AM, 16 Dec
    As per latest details issued by the SEC, Kozhikode district recorded the highest turnout with 78.98 per cent, followed by Malappuram (78.86) and Kannur 77.54) Kasaragod recorded the lowest voter turnout with 77.14 per cent.
    9:13 AM, 16 Dec
    The second phase of the election held on December 10 for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts recorded a voting per cent of 76.78 per cent.
    9:13 AM, 16 Dec
    The first phase for the southernmost districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki on December 8 recorded a turnout of 73.12 per cent.
    9:13 AM, 16 Dec
    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Industries Minister E P Jayarajan, senior CPI(M) leader and Polit Bureau member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Congress leader and former minister Aryadan Mohammed, IUML state president Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal and P KKunhalikutty, MP, were among those who voted in the third phase.
    9:12 AM, 16 Dec
    Vijayan later expressed confidence that the ruling Left Democratic Front would achieve an impressive victory in the crucial local body polls, considered a curtain raiser for the Assembly elections due next year.
    kerala election results

    X