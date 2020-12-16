Kerala Local Body election results LIVE: Neck to neck fight between BJP and LDF in Thiruvananthapuram

Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala local body polls 2020: Left front is going to achieve an iconic victory in the polls, says CM

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kochi, Dec 16: Counting of votes for the Kerala local body election 2020 is underway. The counting of votes of all polling stations in a war is taking place at one table.

The LDF and UDF are in a neck and neck battle in the corporations. The LDF is ahead in Thiruvananthapuram,Kollam and Kozhikode corporations, while the UDF is leading in Kochi and Thrissur corporations.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:

Newest First Oldest First "It was a sure seat. I can't say what happened. There was no problem in the party. There was a problem with the voting machine. That may be the reason for BJP's victory. I've not decided to go to court with voting machine issue so far. Will check what happened exactly," N Venugopal says The CPM candidate in the booth where CM Pinarayi Vijayan's residence is located in Dharmadam in Kannur district has won. LDF takes early lead in 266-gram panchayats, 74 block panchayats, 10 district panchayats, 38 municipalities and three corporations. UDF is trailing behind LDF. Congress-led front wins three divisions while Left front wins two in Irinjalakuda municipality, Thrissur. In Trivandrum corporation, the LDF is leading in 10 seats, the UDF in one seat and the NDA in two seats. CPM-led LDF is maintaining lead in Onchiyam grama panchayat. Pathanamthitta district panchayat leads: Left front and Congress-led front both leading in 4 while NDA in 1. Initial leads in the first hour of counting show the LDF leading in panchayats and municipalities, with UDF coming in as a close second. District panchayats: LDF - 7 UDF - 6 Municipalities: LDF - 28 UDF - 45 NDA - 5 Corporations: LDF - 3 UDF - 3 Block panchayats: LDF - 54 UDF - 23 BJP - 1 The results so far: Gram panchayats: LDF - 161 UDF - 149 NDA - 15 Congress led front leading in 46, the Left in 37 and NDA in six divisions in the 11 municipalities and Kochi corporation in Ernakulam. The Congress-led front leads in 46, Left front in 37 and NDA in six divisions in 11 municipalities and Kochi corporation in Ernakulam. In the Alappuzha municipality the Left front leads in 12, Congress-led front in one and NDA in 2 Left front leading in seven wards, both Congress-led front and NDA lead in two wards each in Alappuzha municipality. Congress-led front leads in 16 panchayats and Left front in 8 in Ernakulam. Congress-led front leading in 47 municipalities, Left from on 27 and NDA on 4. The BJP holds the lead in the Palakkad municipality, while the LDF is leading in Neyyattinkara, Varkala municipalities. The fight in Thiruvananthapuram is close and initial leads show the LDF is leading in 5 wards and the BJP in 3, while the Congress is ahead in 2. In the Kochi corporation’s North Island ward, N Venugopal of the Congres lost to the BJP by one vote. A total of 941 gram panchayats, 152 block panchayats, 87 municipalities, 14 district panchayats and six corporations are up for grabs. The elections are considered to be a semi-final to the assembly elections expected to be held in April and May next year. The third and the final phase of the local body polls concluded in Kerala on Monday in the four northernmost districts, with 78.62 per cent turnout being recorded, according to the State Election Commission. As per latest details issued by the SEC, Kozhikode district recorded the highest turnout with 78.98 per cent, followed by Malappuram (78.86) and Kannur 77.54) Kasaragod recorded the lowest voter turnout with 77.14 per cent. The second phase of the election held on December 10 for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts recorded a voting per cent of 76.78 per cent. The first phase for the southernmost districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki on December 8 recorded a turnout of 73.12 per cent. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Industries Minister E P Jayarajan, senior CPI(M) leader and Polit Bureau member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Congress leader and former minister Aryadan Mohammed, IUML state president Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal and P KKunhalikutty, MP, were among those who voted in the third phase. Vijayan later expressed confidence that the ruling Left Democratic Front would achieve an impressive victory in the crucial local body polls, considered a curtain raiser for the Assembly elections due next year. The polls were held in the four districts to elect representatives in 6,867 wards in 354 local bodies, including two Corporations and 31 municipalities. Vijayan later expressed confidence that the ruling Left Democratic Front would achieve an impressive victory in the crucial local body polls, considered a curtain raiser for the Assembly elections due next year. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Industries Minister E P Jayarajan, senior CPI(M) leader and Polit Bureau member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Congress leader and former minister Aryadan Mohammed, IUML state president Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal and P KKunhalikutty, MP, were among those who voted in the third phase. The first phase for the southernmost districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki on December 8 recorded a turnout of 73.12 per cent. The second phase of the election held on December 10 for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts recorded a voting per cent of 76.78 per cent. As per latest details issued by the SEC, Kozhikode district recorded the highest turnout with 78.98 per cent, followed by Malappuram (78.86) and Kannur 77.54) Kasaragod recorded the lowest voter turnout with 77.14 per cent. The third and the final phase of the local body polls concluded in Kerala on Monday in the four northernmost districts, with 78.62 per cent turnout being recorded, according to the State Election Commission. The elections are considered to be a semi-final to the assembly elections expected to be held in April and May next year. A total of 941 gram panchayats, 152 block panchayats, 87 municipalities, 14 district panchayats and six corporations are up for grabs. In the Kochi corporation’s North Island ward, N Venugopal of the Congres lost to the BJP by one vote. The fight in Thiruvananthapuram is close and initial leads show the LDF is leading in 5 wards and the BJP in 3, while the Congress is ahead in 2. The BJP holds the lead in the Palakkad municipality, while the LDF is leading in Neyyattinkara, Varkala municipalities. Congress-led front leading in 47 municipalities, Left from on 27 and NDA on 4. Congress-led front leads in 16 panchayats and Left front in 8 in Ernakulam. Left front leading in seven wards, both Congress-led front and NDA lead in two wards each in Alappuzha municipality. In the Alappuzha municipality the Left front leads in 12, Congress-led front in one and NDA in 2 The Congress-led front leads in 46, Left front in 37 and NDA in six divisions in 11 municipalities and Kochi corporation in Ernakulam. Congress led front leading in 46, the Left in 37 and NDA in six divisions in the 11 municipalities and Kochi corporation in Ernakulam. The results so far: Gram panchayats: LDF - 161 UDF - 149 NDA - 15 Block panchayats: LDF - 54 UDF - 23 BJP - 1 Corporations: LDF - 3 UDF - 3 Municipalities: LDF - 28 UDF - 45 NDA - 5 District panchayats: LDF - 7 UDF - 6 Initial leads in the first hour of counting show the LDF leading in panchayats and municipalities, with UDF coming in as a close second. Pathanamthitta district panchayat leads: Left front and Congress-led front both leading in 4 while NDA in 1. CPM-led LDF is maintaining lead in Onchiyam grama panchayat. In Trivandrum corporation, the LDF is leading in 10 seats, the UDF in one seat and the NDA in two seats. Congress-led front wins three divisions while Left front wins two in Irinjalakuda municipality, Thrissur. LDF takes early lead in 266-gram panchayats, 74 block panchayats, 10 district panchayats, 38 municipalities and three corporations. UDF is trailing behind LDF. The CPM candidate in the booth where CM Pinarayi Vijayan's residence is located in Dharmadam in Kannur district has won.