Kerala local body election 2020: BJP wins in Poojapura, NDA takes Pandalam municipality

    By
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 16: The BJP's candidate, Advocate V V Rajesh has won the LSG polls in Poojapura.

    Rajesh is the district president of the party and secured 1,051 votes against the UDF candidate K S Vinu.

    Meanwhile the NDA has won against the LDF in Pandalam municipality. The ND won in 17 of the 33 divisions. In the 2015 elections, the NDA won 7 and was defeated by the LDF.

    Kerala Local Body election results 2020: Who won in 2015

    At Thrissur, the BJP's state spokesperson and mayor candidate, B Gopalakrishnan was defeated in the local self government polls. He contested from the Kuttankulangara division of Thrissur corporation. The BJP currently holds 6 seats in this corporation.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 16, 2020, 13:53 [IST]
