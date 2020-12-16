Kerala local body elections 2020: What worked for LDF and what didn’t for UDF

Kerala local body election 2020: BJP down from its 2015 tally in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 16: K Sreekumar the outgoing mayor of the CPM in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation has lost to the BJP candidate from the Karrikakam ward.

While a victory for Sreekumar would have not got him the mayor's post this time as it is reserved for a woman this year, the defeat is shocking as he is a very popular leader locally.

However in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation, the BJP has gone down from its 2015 tally. It had 34 seats last time.

The. BJP is currently leading in 30 seats, while the LDF is ahead in 50. The UDF is in third place with just 9 seats.

Meanwhile the BJP's candidate, Advocate V V Rajesh has won the LSG polls in Poojapura. Rajesh is the district president of the party and secured 1,051 votes against the UDF candidate K S Vinu.

Meanwhile the NDA has won against the LDF in Pandalam municipality. The ND won in 17 of the 33 divisions. In the 2015 elections, the NDA won 7 and was defeated by the LDF.

At Thrissur, the BJP's state spokesperson and mayor candidate, B Gopalakrishnan was defeated in the local self government polls. He contested from the Kuttankulangara division of Thrissur corporation. The BJP currently holds 6 seats in this corporation.