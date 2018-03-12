Kerala LLM 2018 Entrance Answer key released, how to raise objections

The Kerala LLM 2018 Entrance Answer key has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The LLM entrance exam was held for granting admission to courses in Government Law Colleges at Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode and in private Self Financing Law Colleges of Kerala which have entered into Seat sharing agreement with the State Government.

If there are complaints regarding the answer keys, it may be forwarded to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations along with the supporting documents and fee of Rs 200/- per question by way of DD drawn in favour of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, payable at Thiruvananthapuram, by post or hand delivery so as to reach the office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations on or before March 16, 2018 (Friday).

If the complaint filed is found to be genuine, the fee remitted for that question will be refunded. Complaints received after the stipulated time and without the requisite fee will not be considered under any circumstances. Complaints received via E-mail/Fax will not be considered. The answer keys of the entrance examination for admission to LLM Course 2017-18 held on March 11, 2018, has been published on the website www.cee-kerala.org.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.