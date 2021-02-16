Kerala: Left workers booked for attacking cops

YouTube
    Kozhikode, Feb 16: A case has been registered against some Left workers and others for allegedly attacking four police officials of Kuttiadi police station near here on Sunday night, police said.

    Police said they were booked under various sections of the Indian PenalCode including for obstructing a police officer and attacking an officer on duty.

    A police jeep also suffered minor damage, police said.

    A Station House Officer and three police officials of Kuttiadi police station were injured in an attack allegedly by a group of CPI(M) workers at nearby Nittoor late on Sunday night.

    Police said the team had gone tothe spot to arrest a local Left leader against whom there was an arrest warrant pending since 2016 in a BJP worker's murder case.

    Kozhikode Rural SP A Sreenivas, under whose jurisdiction the crime occurred, however, declined to comment on the incident.

    Three of the injured were treated at a local hospital and one has been admitted to the Kozhikode medical College hospital.

    The police are yet to make any arrests.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 16, 2021, 11:18 [IST]
