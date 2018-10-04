  • search

Kerala Karunya Plus Results 2018 to be declared today

By Vikash Aiyappa
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 4: The Kerala Karunya Plus Results 2018 will be declared soon. The results would also be available on the official website.

    Kerala Karunya Plus Results 2018 to be declared today

    Kerala Karunya Plus KN 233 Bhagyakuri carries a bumper prize of Rs 8,000,000. As per information, Kerala Lotteries Karunya Plus KN 233 live results will start at 3 pm and the full list of winners will be announced by 5 pm.

    After the declaration of Kerala Kerala Karunya Plus KN 233 Bhagyakuri results 2018, anyone can visit the Kerala State Lottery official government website and click on the lottery result tab to check the Kerala Lottery results online.

    Also Read | Kerala Lottery Purnami RN 359 result 2018: Winner list, how to claim your prize

    As a huge number of people are trying to check the Kerala Lottery Result website, some people may face technical issues in accessing the winners' list. Participants are advised to wait for a while and refresh the result page again.

    With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws - Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper. The results would be available on keralalotteries.com.

    Read more about:

    kerala results lottery

    Story first published: Thursday, October 4, 2018, 16:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 4, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue