Kerala Karunya Plus Results 2018 to be declared today

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 4: The Kerala Karunya Plus Results 2018 will be declared soon. The results would also be available on the official website.

Kerala Karunya Plus KN 233 Bhagyakuri carries a bumper prize of Rs 8,000,000. As per information, Kerala Lotteries Karunya Plus KN 233 live results will start at 3 pm and the full list of winners will be announced by 5 pm.

After the declaration of Kerala Kerala Karunya Plus KN 233 Bhagyakuri results 2018, anyone can visit the Kerala State Lottery official government website and click on the lottery result tab to check the Kerala Lottery results online.

As a huge number of people are trying to check the Kerala Lottery Result website, some people may face technical issues in accessing the winners' list. Participants are advised to wait for a while and refresh the result page again.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws - Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper. The results would be available on keralalotteries.com.