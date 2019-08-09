Kerala-Karnataka Floods: List of helpline and control room numbers

New Delhi, Aug 09: Heavy rains continued to lash parts of Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra even on Friday. Atleast 23 people were killed by the incessant downpour while over 20,000 people have been evacuated from the rain-affected areas in Kerala. Cochin International Airport has decided to shut operations until Sunday in the wake of heavy rainfall.

While nine people killed in Karnataka in last three days. The worst affected area was Belagavi district, where six people have lost their lives.

Here is complete list of Helpline and Control room numbers

Karnataka Helplines

State emergency operations centre - 080-1070, 080-22340676

WhatsApp - 9008405955

Flood Control Room - 080-25573333

WhatsApp- 9513749080

Control room numbers

Belgavi - 0831-2407290

Vijayapura - 08352-221261

Bagalkote -08354-236240

Raichur - 08532-226383

Yadagiri - 08473-253771

Shivamogga - 08182-271101, 08182-267226

Dakshina Kannada - 0824 - 2442590

Udupi - 0820-2574802

Uttara Kannada - 08382-229857

Kodagu - 08272-221077

Hassan -08172-261111

Chikkamagaluru - 08262-238950

The Chief Minister's Relief Fund

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has asked for funds to tide over the crisis.

To contribute, people can transfer funds to:

Chief Minister Relief Fund Natural Calamity

Account No.: 37887098605

IFSC code: SBIN0040277

Bank: State Bank of India, Vidhana Soudha Branch

MICR Code: 560006043

Kerala Control room numbers

State Emergency Operation Centre: 9446568222

State Toll-free helpline: 1070

District toll-free helpline: 1077

State control room: 0471-2331639, 23333198

District helpline numbers

Kasaragod: 9446601700, 0499-4257700

Kannur: 9446682300, 0497-2713266

Wayanad: 9446394126, 04936-204151

Kozhikode: 9446538900, 0495-2371002

Malappuram: 9383463212, 0483-2736320

Palakkad: 8301803282, 0491-2505309

Thrissur: 9447074424, 0487-2362424

Ernakulam (Kochi): 7902200400, 0484-2423513

Idukki: 9383463036, 0486-2233111

Kottayam: 9446562236, 0481-2304800

Alappuzha: 9495003640, 0477-2238630

Pathanamthitta: 8078808915, 0468-2322515

Kollam: 9447677800, 0474-2794002

Thiruvananthapuram: 9497711281, 0471-2730045