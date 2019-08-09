  • search
    Kerala-Karnataka Floods: List of helpline and control room numbers

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 09: Heavy rains continued to lash parts of Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra even on Friday. Atleast 23 people were killed by the incessant downpour while over 20,000 people have been evacuated from the rain-affected areas in Kerala. Cochin International Airport has decided to shut operations until Sunday in the wake of heavy rainfall.

    While nine people killed in Karnataka in last three days. The worst affected area was Belagavi district, where six people have lost their lives.

    Here is complete list of Helpline and Control room numbers

    Karnataka Helplines

    • State emergency operations centre - 080-1070, 080-22340676
    • WhatsApp - 9008405955
    • Flood Control Room - 080-25573333
    • WhatsApp- 9513749080

    Control room numbers

    • Belgavi - 0831-2407290
    • Vijayapura - 08352-221261
    • Bagalkote -08354-236240
    • Raichur - 08532-226383
    • Yadagiri - 08473-253771
    • Shivamogga - 08182-271101, 08182-267226
    • Dakshina Kannada - 0824 - 2442590
    • Udupi - 0820-2574802
    • Uttara Kannada - 08382-229857
    • Kodagu - 08272-221077
    • Hassan -08172-261111
    • Chikkamagaluru - 08262-238950

    Kerala-Karnataka Rains Updates: 6 dead in Wayanad landslide, rescue operations on

    The Chief Minister's Relief Fund

    Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has asked for funds to tide over the crisis.

    To contribute, people can transfer funds to:

    Chief Minister Relief Fund Natural Calamity

    Account No.: 37887098605

    IFSC code: SBIN0040277

    Bank: State Bank of India, Vidhana Soudha Branch

    MICR Code: 560006043

    Kerala Control room numbers

    • State Emergency Operation Centre: 9446568222
    • State Toll-free helpline: 1070
    • District toll-free helpline: 1077
    • State control room: 0471-2331639, 23333198

    District helpline numbers

    • Kasaragod: 9446601700, 0499-4257700
    • Kannur: 9446682300, 0497-2713266
    • Wayanad: 9446394126, 04936-204151
    • Kozhikode: 9446538900, 0495-2371002
    • Malappuram: 9383463212, 0483-2736320
    • Palakkad: 8301803282, 0491-2505309
    • Thrissur: 9447074424, 0487-2362424
    • Ernakulam (Kochi): 7902200400, 0484-2423513
    • Idukki: 9383463036, 0486-2233111
    • Kottayam: 9446562236, 0481-2304800
    • Alappuzha: 9495003640, 0477-2238630
    • Pathanamthitta: 8078808915, 0468-2322515
    • Kollam: 9447677800, 0474-2794002
    • Thiruvananthapuram: 9497711281, 0471-2730045

