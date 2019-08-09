Kerala-Karnataka Floods: List of helpline and control room numbers
New Delhi, Aug 09: Heavy rains continued to lash parts of Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra even on Friday. Atleast 23 people were killed by the incessant downpour while over 20,000 people have been evacuated from the rain-affected areas in Kerala. Cochin International Airport has decided to shut operations until Sunday in the wake of heavy rainfall.
While nine people killed in Karnataka in last three days. The worst affected area was Belagavi district, where six people have lost their lives.
Here is complete list of Helpline and Control room numbers
Karnataka Helplines
- State emergency operations centre - 080-1070, 080-22340676
- WhatsApp - 9008405955
- Flood Control Room - 080-25573333
- WhatsApp- 9513749080
Control room numbers
- Belgavi - 0831-2407290
- Vijayapura - 08352-221261
- Bagalkote -08354-236240
- Raichur - 08532-226383
- Yadagiri - 08473-253771
- Shivamogga - 08182-271101, 08182-267226
- Dakshina Kannada - 0824 - 2442590
- Udupi - 0820-2574802
- Uttara Kannada - 08382-229857
- Kodagu - 08272-221077
- Hassan -08172-261111
- Chikkamagaluru - 08262-238950
The Chief Minister's Relief Fund
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has asked for funds to tide over the crisis.
To contribute, people can transfer funds to:
Chief Minister Relief Fund Natural Calamity
Account No.: 37887098605
IFSC code: SBIN0040277
Bank: State Bank of India, Vidhana Soudha Branch
MICR Code: 560006043
Kerala Control room numbers
- State Emergency Operation Centre: 9446568222
- State Toll-free helpline: 1070
- District toll-free helpline: 1077
- State control room: 0471-2331639, 23333198
District helpline numbers
- Kasaragod: 9446601700, 0499-4257700
- Kannur: 9446682300, 0497-2713266
- Wayanad: 9446394126, 04936-204151
- Kozhikode: 9446538900, 0495-2371002
- Malappuram: 9383463212, 0483-2736320
- Palakkad: 8301803282, 0491-2505309
- Thrissur: 9447074424, 0487-2362424
- Ernakulam (Kochi): 7902200400, 0484-2423513
- Idukki: 9383463036, 0486-2233111
- Kottayam: 9446562236, 0481-2304800
- Alappuzha: 9495003640, 0477-2238630
- Pathanamthitta: 8078808915, 0468-2322515
- Kollam: 9447677800, 0474-2794002
- Thiruvananthapuram: 9497711281, 0471-2730045