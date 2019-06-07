  • search
    Kerala ISIS tryst continues: Engineer couple join outfit in Afghanistan

    New Delhi, June 07: Six persons including four children from Kerala are said to have joined the Islamic State in Afghanistan.

    A 28 year old engineer, his wife and four children are said to have left for Afghanistan and then informed their family through a message on Telegram, sources tell OneIndia. The news was broken to the family by Ashfaq Majeed, who had joined the ISIS three years back. He also said that the couple are from Valancherry.

    An NIA probe into the Kerala ISIS case states that Majeed had left for Afghanistan along with his wife, child, two cousins on June 2 2016. He had first travelled to Mumbai before leaving India, the NIA also said.

    Mentally unstable man posted ISIS graffiti on bridge at Navi Mumbai

    This development comes in the wake of reports suggesting that the leader of this group Rashid Abdullah had been killed in a strike in Afghanistan. NIA officials said that the news is yet to be confirmed and they are working the phone lines with their counterparts to verify the information.

    Story first published: Friday, June 7, 2019, 10:14 [IST]
