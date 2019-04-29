  • search
    Kerala ISIS sympathisers not directly involved with Colombo bombers: NIA

    New Delhi, Apr 29: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) which carried out raids in Kerala said that some of the Islamic State operatives were part of a social media group that was involved in the suicide strikes at Sri Lanka.

    Sources however tell OneIndia that the Islamic State sympathisers in Kerala were not directly involved with the attackers who carried out the Colombo bombings.
    The NIA carried out searches in three places in connection with the Kasargod Islamic State case.

    These persons are suspected to have links with some of the accused persons in the said case who had exited India to join the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS/ Daish.

    NIA charges ISI agent in terror conspiracy case

    During searches, a number of digital devices including mobile phones, SIM cards, memory cards, pen drives, diaries with handwritten notes in Arabic and Malayalam, DVDs of Dr. Zakir Naik besides untitled DVDs, CDs with religious speeches, books of Dr Zakir Naik and Syed Kutheb have been seized from their residences.

    Digital devices will be forensically examined and analysed.

    The three suspects are being questioned by NIA.

