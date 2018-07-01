Kerala ISIS sex slave case: Tax officer’s wife from Karnataka under NIA scanner

Bengaluru, July 1: The wife of a commercial tax officer in Karnataka was questioned by the National Investigation Agency in connection with a case in which a lady accused her husband of trying to forcibly sell her as a sex slave to the Islamic State.

The wife of Irshadullah Khan, deputy commissioner of commercial tax, Kalburgi was questioned on June 6 and 7 following which her laptops and cellphones were seized. Inspector General of Police, NIA, Alok Mittal said that the victim had told them that she had attended Islamic Studies class conducted by the officer's wife while she was studying in Bengaluru on the insistence of her accused husband.

The officer also said that searches were conducted on the basis of the information given by the victim. He however added that the victim did not stay at the officer's house, but went there as part of the coaching.

Kerala sex slaves of the ISIS case: NIA begins probe

NIA sources tell OneIndia that there is no prima facie evidence as yet to suggest that the officer's wife was directly involved. We are probing whether she had provided logistic support to the accused.

The officer has been posted in Kalburgi for the past four years, while his wife works as a engineer ion Bengaluru. The officer too said that his wife was questioned in connection with the case. While confirming that the victim had stayed at their house for a fortnight in 2016, he also added that they had nothing to do with the conspiracy. All support to the investigating agency will be extended, he also added.

NIA sources also added that the investigation is still underway. We are in the process of examining the seized material and are trying to ascertain if there is any link with the ISIS. Prima facie there is nothing to suggest a direct link. We will be questioning the officer's wife once again, the officer also added.

Kerala: Plot to sell woman forcibly converted to Islam as sex slave in Syria busted

The case on hand:

Earlier this year, two persons Fayaz and Siyad had been arrested for helping accused Muhammad Riyaz (26) convert a woman and attempting to take her to Syria and sell her off as a sex slave.

The prime accused in the case, Muhammad Riyaz (26) is still absconding. He is said to have forced the 25-year-old woman to convert to Islam, coerced her into a sexual relationship and marriage. He then tried to move her to Syria, investigations have shown.

The woman, a native of Pathanamthitta who grew up in Gujarat, had filed a petition seeking the annulment of the marriage in the Kerala High Court in November 2017. Police sources said that the two arrested accused were part of the conspiracy. They had helped Riyaz in keeping the woman captive in a house in Manjali near Paravur for around six months.

Both Fayaz and Siyad were arrested based on the woman's complaint that she was allegedly tortured by them in a house in North Paravoor before Riyaz took her abroad. The victim alleged that she met Riyaz a native of Thalassery in Bengaluru when she attended college in 2014.

She said that Riyaz pretended to be in love with her and forcibly converted her to Islam. Riyaz is then alleged to have recorded videos of their sexual acts, which he used to blackmail her.

Their marriage was certified at the Hebbal sub-registrar office in Bengaluru, on May 21, 2016, using forged documents. The NIA is also ascertaining claims by the lady that the witnesses to the marriage were members of the Popular Front of India.

Further, the lady alleged that she was forced to attend a training programme at a Madrasa in Bengaluru. She also said that she got to know that Riyaz was planning on selling her off as a sex slave in Syria. She also said that Riyaz had received money from unidentified sources following her conversion. The victim further said that as part of the plan, she was first taken to Jeddah in August 2017. She, however, managed to escape, she further alleged.

