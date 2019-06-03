Kerala ISIS module head killed in Afghanistan

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 03: The head of the Kerala Islamic State module is believed to have been killed in Afghanistan. Rashid Abdullah, the leader of the module is said to have died after random bombing by the US forces.

The Indian agencies are in the process of verifying the information. The news relating to his death was made known after an unknown ISIS operative had sent out a message out on Telegram.

Abdullah it may be recalled had led 21 people from Kerala to Afghanistan in 2016. He had also taken along with him his wife Ayesha. They had travelled first to UAE and then to Tehran before reaching Afghanistan.

The Kerala ISIS module is being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). It was found that the group that travelled to Afghanistan had joined the ISIS. Agency sources tell OneIndia that the intent was to train there and then return to India and carry out attacks.