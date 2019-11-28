Kerala ISIS member surrenders: Police seek more information

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 28: In the wake of a lady member of the Kerala ISIS module surrendering in Afghanistan, the police have sought more information.

It may be recalled that Sonia Sebastin alias Ayesha was among the 21 persons from Kerala who left for Afghanistan and was part of the ISIS. It may be recalled that these persons had left Kerala in batches in the year 2016.

It may be recalled that in June the head of the module was killed in a strike in Afghanistan.

Six convicted in ISIS Omar al-Hindi case

Rashid Abdullah, the leader of the module is said to have died after random bombing by the US forces. The news relating to his death was made known after an unknown ISIS operative had sent out a message out on Telegram.

Abdullah it may be recalled had led 21 people from Kerala to Afghanistan in 2016. He had also taken along with him his wife Ayesha. They had travelled first to UAE and then to Tehran before reaching Afghanistan.

Lady member of Kerala ISIS module surrenders in Afghanistan

The Kerala ISIS module is being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). It was found that the group that travelled to Afghanistan had joined the ISIS. Agency sources tell OneIndia that the intent was to train there and then return to India and carry out attacks.