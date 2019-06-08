Kerala is as much mine as is Varanasi: Modi in Guruvayur

India

oi-Vikas SV

Thiruvananthapuram, June 08: Asserting that his visit to Kerala has got nothing to do with the election results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said "Kerala is as much mine as is Varanasi."

Prime Minister Modi, who is in Kerala, offered prayers at Lord Krishna temple in Guruvayur. Modi said whether it is Udupi, Guruvayur or Dwarkadhish, "for us people of Gujarat, there is an emotional connection."

"We believe that elections have a place of their own but after elections the more important responsibility is towards the 130 crore citizens. Those who made us win are ours, those who did not make us win are also ours. Kerala is as much mine as is Varanasi," he said.

Modi said people have chosen their 'jan pratinidhi' (representative) for five years, but he is a 'jan sevak' (servant of the people) who is committed to serving the people, life long.

"BJP drew blank in Kerala, you may ask why Modi selected Kerala for his first political speech. Kerala is as important as Benaras," said PM Modi.

PM Modi offers prayers at famous Lord Krishna temple in Guruvayur

Reiterating his committment to development, Modi said the BJP is into politics just to form government and remain in power, but to build the nation.

"BJP workers are on the ground not only for electoral politics but they serve people 365 days a year. We have come for the 'tapasya' to see that India gets its rightful place in the world," he said.

With Kerala grappling with the Nipah virus outbreak, the Prime Minister assured full support of the Centre.

"I assure you that Government of India is standing with you, with Kerala govt and is working towards providing you all facilities for protection against Nipah virus," he added.

PM Modi arrived in Kochi on late Friday night and was received at the naval airport by Kerala Governor P Sathasivam, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and state Devaswam Minister Kadakampally Surendran. He stayed at the Government Guest House in Kochi.