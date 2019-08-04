  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala IAS officer in judicial custody for killing journalist in road accident

    By Shreya
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 04: An Indian Administrative Service officer, who is allegedly involved in an accident case after his car hit a journalist on a motorcycle on Friday, killing him on the spot, has been sent to judicial custody for two weeks.

    "The magistrate came to the hospital where he was admitted and remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days," an investigating officer told PTI.

    Kerala IAS officer in judicial custody for killing journalist in road accident

    The official has been charged under a non-bailable offence and the provision provides for a jail term of up to 10 years, IGP and Thiruvananthapuram city Police Commissioner Dhinendra Kashyap told PTI.

    12 dead in road accident in Karnataka's Chintamani

    Police said Venkitaraman will remain at the hospital as the doctors advised so.

    Venkitaraman, also a doctor and Fullbright Fellow, allegedly drove his car in a rash manner and hit the stationary motorcycle of K Muhammed Basheer (35), bureau chief of Malayalam newspaper 'Siraj', on a road in the heart of the city as he was returning home from work.

    Basheer is survived by his wife and two children.

    More JUDICIAL CUSTODY News

    Read more about:

    judicial custody journalist road accident kerala

    Story first published: Sunday, August 4, 2019, 12:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue