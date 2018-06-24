Kerala: IAS officer eats mid-day meal with school students to assess food quality

An IAS officer in Kerala made a surprise visit to a school in Neerkunnam, Ambalappuzha to assess the food quality of mid-day meal and ended up sharing the meal served to students at a government school. The officer is now winning hearts on social media for his dedication.

District Collector Alappuzha, S Suhas, along with former director of education at the Zila level K P Lathika, made an impromptu visit to Sree Devi Vilasam (SDV) UP government school during lunchtime during the lunchtime to evaluate the nutritional value of the food being served to the students. Later, the officer shared the same mid-day meal with students.

The IAS officer was applauded on social media after photos of his visit were shared on his Facebook page.

After being satisfied, the IAS officer also visited the school's library and computer lab. The headmaster and PDA brought the issue of space limitation to the officer's notice.

He said the motive of his visit was to assess the way of organisation and the nutritional value of the food being given at SDV School - which has the largest number of students studying there.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day