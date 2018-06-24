English

Kerala: IAS officer eats mid-day meal with school students to assess food quality

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Today's trending and Popular news
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    An IAS officer in Kerala made a surprise visit to a school in Neerkunnam, Ambalappuzha to assess the food quality of mid-day meal and ended up sharing the meal served to students at a government school. The officer is now winning hearts on social media for his dedication.

    Kerala: IAS officer eats mid-day meal with school students to assess food quality

    District Collector Alappuzha, S Suhas, along with former director of education at the Zila level K P Lathika, made an impromptu visit to Sree Devi Vilasam (SDV) UP government school during lunchtime during the lunchtime to evaluate the nutritional value of the food being served to the students. Later, the officer shared the same mid-day meal with students.

    The IAS officer was applauded on social media after photos of his visit were shared on his Facebook page.

    After being satisfied, the IAS officer also visited the school's library and computer lab. The headmaster and PDA brought the issue of space limitation to the officer's notice.

    He said the motive of his visit was to assess the way of organisation and the nutritional value of the food being given at SDV School - which has the largest number of students studying there.

    Read more about:

    facebook ias officer kerala mid day meal social media

    Story first published: Sunday, June 24, 2018, 8:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 24, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue