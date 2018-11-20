  • search

Kerala Human Rights Commission members in Pamba

By
    Pamba, Nov 20: A three-member team of State Human Rights Commission reached Pamba on Tuesday to stock of the facilities provided to the Ayyappa devotees.
    They will inspect the facilities at Pamba, nearby areas and Nilakkal.

    State Human Rights Commission members in Pamba. Courtesy: ANI news
    The Commission is acting on a complaint alleging that there was a gross human rights violations at Sabarimala Sannidhanam, Nilackal and Pamba. The Commission constitute- Chairman Justice Antony Dominic, members K Mohan Kumar and P Mohana Das.

    Observing that there was a gross violation of human rights of Sabarimala devotees, the Kerala Human Rights Commisison (KHRC) on Sunday had directed the TDB, DGP and Local Self Government Department to ensure that basic facilities were provided to pilgrims at the temple complex.

    Taking a strong view of the lack of facilities for devotees at the shrine, visited by lakhs of devotees from all over the country and abroad, the commission directed the Travancore Devawom Board (TDB) Commissioner, Secretary LSGD and DGP to intervene in the matter urgently. Commission member P Mohandas told PTI that the officials have been asked to file a report within two weeks.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 20, 2018, 11:24 [IST]
