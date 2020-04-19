  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala: Horticorp procures 3,000 kg passion fruit from farmers amid COVID-19 lockdown

    By
    |

    Kerala, Apr 19: Horticorp, a govt organisation has started procuring passion fruit from farmers in Idukki's Munnar, as they were unable to sell 3,000kg of fruit produce due to COVID-19 lockdown.The farmers said if the govt had not bought the fruit they had to destroy them.

    A farmer says to ANI, "It is a big relief that govt is buying from us. I had to destroy 60 boxes after fruits decayed".

    Kerala: Horticorp procures 3,000 kg passion fruit from farmers amid COVID-19 lockdown

    Horticorp collects fresh and non-toxic vegetables from the farmers and sells them directly to customers at reasonable prices. The selling of vegetables is done through Haritha stalls located all over Kerala. The corporation has been entrusted by the State Government with the role of procurement, processing, storage and marketing of horticultural produces throughout the State.

    Horticorp has launched a mission to address the shortage of vegetables and fruits in the State against the crisis due to the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

    Kerala guidelines for lockdown relaxation: Dine outs to be allowed until 7 pm

    The corporation had already procured over 100 tonnes of vegetables directly from farms in Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Alappuzha, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram.

    Founded in 1989, Horticultural Products Development Corporation (Horticorp) is a fully owned Government Company under the Department of Agriculture, Government of Kerala.

    More KERALA News

    Read more about:

    kerala coronavirus

    Story first published: Sunday, April 19, 2020, 14:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 19, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X