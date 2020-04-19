Kerala: Horticorp procures 3,000 kg passion fruit from farmers amid COVID-19 lockdown

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Kerala, Apr 19: Horticorp, a govt organisation has started procuring passion fruit from farmers in Idukki's Munnar, as they were unable to sell 3,000kg of fruit produce due to COVID-19 lockdown.The farmers said if the govt had not bought the fruit they had to destroy them.

A farmer says to ANI, "It is a big relief that govt is buying from us. I had to destroy 60 boxes after fruits decayed".

Horticorp collects fresh and non-toxic vegetables from the farmers and sells them directly to customers at reasonable prices. The selling of vegetables is done through Haritha stalls located all over Kerala. The corporation has been entrusted by the State Government with the role of procurement, processing, storage and marketing of horticultural produces throughout the State.

Horticorp has launched a mission to address the shortage of vegetables and fruits in the State against the crisis due to the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The corporation had already procured over 100 tonnes of vegetables directly from farms in Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Alappuzha, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Founded in 1989, Horticultural Products Development Corporation (Horticorp) is a fully owned Government Company under the Department of Agriculture, Government of Kerala.