Kerala holiday list 2019

For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
If you are in Kerala, then you must see this holiday list for 2019. However, these dates may be modified as official changes are announced, so please check back regularly for updates.
Also Read | Holiday list 2019 for central government employees
Kerala, popularly referred as "God's own Country" among tourists, is one of the best destinations in India which is ideal for spending a memorable vacation. Tourists from faraway lands are lured to this exotic land that offers them some spectacular sceneries and more unforgettable experiences.
The following table illustrates the national and regional public holidays of Kerala in 2019:
|Holiday
|Day
|Date
|Republic Day
|Saturday
|January 26
|Maha Shivratri
|Monday
|March 04
|Bank Holiday
|Monday
|April 01
|Dr Ambedkar Jayanti
|Sunday
|April 14
|Vishu
|Monday
|April 15
|Maundy Thursday
|Thursday
|April 18
|Good Friday
|Friday
|April 19
|May Day
|Wednesday
|May 01
|Idul Fitr
|Wednesday
|June 05
|Karkkadaka Vavu
|Wednesday
|July 31
|Idul Juha
|Monday
|August 12
|Independence Day
|Thursday
|August 15
|Sreekrishna Jayanthi
|Saturday
|August 24
|First Onam
|Tuesday
|September 10
|Muharram (10th Day)
|Tuesday
|September 10
|Thiruvonam
|Wednesday
|September 11
|Third Onam
|Thursday
|September 12
|Fourth Onam
|Friday
|September 13
|Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi
|Friday
|September 20
|Mahatma Gandhi Birthday
|Wednesday
|October 02
|Mahanavami
|Sunday
|October 06
|Dasara
|Tuesday
|October 08
|Deewali
|Sunday
|October 27
|Id-e-Milad
|Sunday
|November 10
|Guru Nanak Birthday
|Tuesday
|November 12
|Christmas Day
|Wednesday
|December 25