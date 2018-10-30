  • search

Kerala holiday list 2019

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    If you are in Kerala, then you must see this holiday list for 2019. However, these dates may be modified as official changes are announced, so please check back regularly for updates.

    Kerala holiday list 2019

    Also Read | Holiday list 2019 for central government employees

    Kerala, popularly referred as "God's own Country" among tourists, is one of the best destinations in India which is ideal for spending a memorable vacation. Tourists from faraway lands are lured to this exotic land that offers them some spectacular sceneries and more unforgettable experiences.

    The following table illustrates the national and regional public holidays of Kerala in 2019:

    Holiday Day Date
    Republic Day Saturday January 26
    Maha Shivratri Monday March 04
    Bank Holiday Monday April 01
    Dr Ambedkar Jayanti Sunday April 14
    Vishu Monday April 15
    Maundy Thursday Thursday April 18
    Good Friday Friday April 19
    May Day Wednesday May 01
    Idul Fitr Wednesday June 05
    Karkkadaka Vavu Wednesday July 31
    Idul Juha Monday August 12
    Independence Day Thursday August 15
    Sreekrishna Jayanthi Saturday August 24
    First Onam Tuesday September 10
    Muharram (10th Day) Tuesday September 10
    Thiruvonam Wednesday September 11
    Third Onam Thursday September 12
    Fourth Onam Friday September 13
    Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Friday September 20
    Mahatma Gandhi Birthday Wednesday October 02
    Mahanavami Sunday October 06
    Dasara Tuesday October 08
    Deewali Sunday October 27
    Id-e-Milad Sunday November 10
    Guru Nanak Birthday Tuesday November 12
    Christmas Day Wednesday December 25

    Read more about:

    kerala public holiday

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 20:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 30, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue